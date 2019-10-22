CONYERS — This year General Ray Davis social studies teacher Sheila Hamler collaborated with art instructor Katy King as part of her community outreach project for the 2019-20 school year. This conjunction has resulted in a school-wide blanket collection and class participation to benefit the Rockdale County Senior Center.
Hamler had her students create Kindness Rocks to offer positive messages of kindness and hope to show that her students are in the spirit of doing for and thinking of others.
These rocks will be shared with the seniors in Conyers and other community places as her outreach project.
In addition, King asked the GRDMS student body to donate blankets and socks to give to the Senior Center as well.
"Thanks to Ms. King and Mrs. Hamler for organizing this event, and for all the students that participated in collecting and making items to help keep our seniors warm with the approaching winter months," said Susann Clark, manager of the Rockdale County Senior Center. "The kindness rocks add a special touch in making a senior’s day at the center even brighter. Most importantly thank you all for the generosity that you have shown."