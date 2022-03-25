In 1922, James Joyce’s “Ulysses” was published, President Warren Harding introduced the first radio to the White House, construction began on the original Yankee Stadium and the Ottoman Empire was abolished after six centuries.
And Charles “Ray” Hinson was born on March 25 in Rolla, Mo.
Mr. Hinson, a longtime Stockbridge resident, turned 100 years old on Friday, March 25. His daughter Marsha Griffith, said Mr. Hinson recently had a pre-birthday commemoration at her home in Griffin.
“I come home, and he’s changing the oil in the four-wheeler,” said Griffith of her father. “He still does his own yard work and until a couple of months ago, he was still driving.”
The family planned a small celebratory dinner Friday at Buckner’s Family Restaurant in Jackson and as many as 100 people were expected Saturday at a birthday party at Tara Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
Mr. Hinson and his wife Helen (who died in 2013) had four children, who had 13 grandchildren. His daughter said that for the most part, Mr. Hinson was still in pretty fine fettle.
“He’s in good health, but his body is worn out,” she said. “He’s had some knee problems and a lingering shoulder injury, but other than that he’s in excellent health and his mind is still sharp as a tack.”
A veteran of three wars, Mr. Hinson joined the U.S. Army at the age of 22 and retired from the military in 1969 as a Specialist Six E6 from Fort Gillem in Forest Park. During World War II, he was a member of the 84th Infantry Division (known as “The Railsplitters”), crossing the Atlantic Ocean to the Elbe River on the iconic Queen Mary and earning the Bronze Star.
After a period away from the military, Mr. Hinson re-enlisted in the Army and was a member of the 82nd Airborne, serving two tours of duty from 1950 to 1953 during the Korean War. A helicopter mechanic and technician, Mr. Hinson was also an Airwings master jumper and made more than 150 jumps with the 82nd Airborne.
He also served in the Vietnam War as a technician on helicopters and flew 50 missions in hostile territory, earning two distinguished Air Medals.
“He talked about one of his most memorable moments in Vietnam,” said Griffith. “A helicopter went down in enemy territory and his team had to be dropped down to repair the helicopter and then fly it out.”
At the conclusion of his award-winning military career, Mr. Hinson became a locksmith and opened Decatur Lock & Key, which is now operated by his son, Carl Hinson.
Griffith said that it was “awesome” that her father has reached the century mark and added that his chosen leisure activity these days is watching wrestling on television.
“His favorite thing to do is watch wrestling,” quipped Griffith. “His mother was the same way – she did not miss wrestling. He really likes WWE Raw on Monday because he likes watching the girls go at it. He’s 100 years old – if he wants to watch the ladies, I say let him.”
