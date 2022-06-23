Ray Ramos, founder of Raymond architectural and engineering firm, prepares to but the ribbon on the company's expanded corporate headquarters at 1035 Green St., Conyers. With Ramos is his wife and business partner, Margaret Ramos, employees and Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce supporters.
CONYERS — Raymond, an architectural and engineering company that was founded in Rockdale County 30 years ago, recently opened its expanded corporate headquarters at 1035 Green St., Conyers, doubling the size of its headquarters. Founder Ray Ramos and his wife and business partner Margaret Ramos cut the ribbon on Thursday, June 16.
The ribbon cutting ceremony was part of a year-long celebration commemorating the company’s 30th anniversary. Raymond began in 1992 as a roof design and consulting firm and has expanded to include design solutions from architects and interior designers, to engineers – structural, civil, mechanical, electrical and plumbing – as well as building envelope experts.
“We were required to move and expand our headquarters because of persistent demand for engineering and architectural services despite the pandemic across our footprint,” said Ray Ramos, PE, founder and president of Raymond. “The new headquarters will give our growing team a chance to collaborate in person and support the needs of our clients across the U.S.”
Raymond has grown over the past three decades through a series of acquisitions and strategic partnerships – such as the mentor-protégé agreement with Pond & Company. Raymond, while still considered a small business by federal standards, now boasts nearly 100 employees in the Conyers, Miami, Palm Beach, Orlando, Savannah, Charleston, Greer, Raleigh and Richmond offices. Primarily, the company focuses their work on restoration, renovation and repair of existing facilities employing several different testing capabilities prior to design.
The Ramos family has been active in the community over the past three decades, volunteering with the Kiwanis Club, supporting the Walk of Heroes Veterans Memorial Park and doing a good deal of pro bono work for the Restoration Storehouse. Ray Ramos also served on the Rockdale County Board of Education from 2000 to 2004.
