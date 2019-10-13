CONYERS — Parents and students are invited to learn more about Dual Enrollment opportunities and eligibility at the Rockdale County Public Schools Dual Enrollment information session on Oct. 24 at the Rockdale Career Academy, 1064 Culpepper Drive.
The first information session will take place 6-6:30 p.m. with a repeated session at 7–7:30 p.m.
Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Point University and Georgia Military College will be available after each session to discuss programs at their schools.
Dual Enrollment not only provides an opportunity for eligible students to be challenged with the rigor of a college-level course, but it also can cut the cost and time after high school graduation in pursuing a college degree. Some students may even earn an Associate degree while in high school. Participating universities in Georgia include the Technical College System of Georgia, the University System of Georgia, and some eligible private colleges.
In addition, through Dual Enrollment, students can choose to build a career set in welding, technology, business, computer science and healthcare while in high school. This increases opportunities for employment with higher wages.
For more information, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/de or contact khardy@rockdale.k12.ga.us.