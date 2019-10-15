ssemc bright idea grants
Rockdale County Public Schools educators were recently named winners in the 13th annual Snapping Shoals EMC Bright Ideas Mini-Grants for their projects enriching student learning.   Pictured, left to right: Front row - SSEMC Public Relations Executive Leigh-Anne Burgess, Jessica Kiser (PSE), Nancy Kelly (RCPS Curriculum and Instruction), Donna Malone (RCPS Curriculum and Instruction), Reba Campbell (HCE), Jennifer Schie (FSE), Mary Jane Floyd (SHS). Middle row - SSEMC Vice President of Engineering Services Todd Mooney, Katy King (DMS), Allison Russell (HCE), Theresa Godbold (SES), Peggy Lawrence (RCPS School Food Services), Anna Burdett (CJH), Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. Back row - Terri Anschutz (PSE), Dawn Stocks-Martin (BES), Jessica McLaughlin (RCA), Eric Asbury (CJH), Thomas Schie (RCHS). Not pictured - Heather Webb (CJH), Dr. Linda Fay Adams (SCE).

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools educators were recently named winners in the 13th annual Snapping Shoals EMC Bright Ideas Mini-Grants for their projects enriching student learning.

SSEMC presented more than $18,000 in grants, which are funded from unclaimed capital credits, during a breakfast celebration Oct. 9. The winning projects and educators are:

"Capturing the South River Watershed in Paint" - Katy King, Gen. Ray Davis Middle School.

"Trunking Through Time" - Theresa Godbold, Sims Elementary School.

"I Can Feed Myself!" - Mary Jane Floyd, Salem High School.

"Empty Bowls-The Need Continues" - Katy King, Gen. Ray Davis Middle School.

"How Does Your Garden Grow?" - Reba Campbell, Honey Creek Elementary School.

"Mindful Yogies" - Dawn Stocks-Martin, Barksdale Elementary School.

"Please Give Me Something to Do!" - Mary Jane Floyd, Salem High School.

"Mathalicious" - Allison Joy Russell, Honey Creek Elementary School.

"Make Music Count in 6-8 Mathematics" - Nancy Kelly, CO/Curriculum & Instruction.

"Reading Counts in Math & Science" - Anna Burdett, C.J. Hicks Elementary School.

"Print It!" - Thomas Schie, Rockdale County High School.

"8 mm Celluloid Project" - Jessica McLaughlin, Rockdale Career Academy.

"P.B.I.S. Success!" - Allison Russell/Elizabeth Trau/Reba Campbell, Honey Creek Elementary School.

"Feeding the Mind and Body" - Peggy Lawrence, CO/School Food Services.

"Lego: A Fun Way to Learn" - Dr. Linda Fay Adams, Shoal Creek Elementary School/MORE Program.

"Argument Driven Inquiry Science Investigation Stations" - Terri Anschutz, Pine Street Elementary School.

"An Art 'Full' Classroom" - Jennifer Schie, Flat Shoals Elementary School.

"Student Printers" - Jennifer Schie, Flat Shoals Elementary School.

"Mission: Active!" - Eric Asbury, C.J. Hicks Elementary School.

"An Evening of One Acts" - Donna Malone, CO/Curriculum & Instruction.

"Boogie Down to Math Flexible Seating" - Heather Webb, C.J. Hicks Elementary School.

"Ukelele Club" - Jessica Kiser, Pine Street Elementary.