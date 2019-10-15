CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools educators were recently named winners in the 13th annual Snapping Shoals EMC Bright Ideas Mini-Grants for their projects enriching student learning.
SSEMC presented more than $18,000 in grants, which are funded from unclaimed capital credits, during a breakfast celebration Oct. 9. The winning projects and educators are:
"Capturing the South River Watershed in Paint" - Katy King, Gen. Ray Davis Middle School.
"Trunking Through Time" - Theresa Godbold, Sims Elementary School.
"I Can Feed Myself!" - Mary Jane Floyd, Salem High School.
"Empty Bowls-The Need Continues" - Katy King, Gen. Ray Davis Middle School.
"How Does Your Garden Grow?" - Reba Campbell, Honey Creek Elementary School.
"Mindful Yogies" - Dawn Stocks-Martin, Barksdale Elementary School.
"Please Give Me Something to Do!" - Mary Jane Floyd, Salem High School.
"Mathalicious" - Allison Joy Russell, Honey Creek Elementary School.
"Make Music Count in 6-8 Mathematics" - Nancy Kelly, CO/Curriculum & Instruction.
"Reading Counts in Math & Science" - Anna Burdett, C.J. Hicks Elementary School.
"Print It!" - Thomas Schie, Rockdale County High School.
"8 mm Celluloid Project" - Jessica McLaughlin, Rockdale Career Academy.
"P.B.I.S. Success!" - Allison Russell/Elizabeth Trau/Reba Campbell, Honey Creek Elementary School.
"Feeding the Mind and Body" - Peggy Lawrence, CO/School Food Services.
"Lego: A Fun Way to Learn" - Dr. Linda Fay Adams, Shoal Creek Elementary School/MORE Program.
"Argument Driven Inquiry Science Investigation Stations" - Terri Anschutz, Pine Street Elementary School.
"An Art 'Full' Classroom" - Jennifer Schie, Flat Shoals Elementary School.
"Student Printers" - Jennifer Schie, Flat Shoals Elementary School.
"Mission: Active!" - Eric Asbury, C.J. Hicks Elementary School.
"An Evening of One Acts" - Donna Malone, CO/Curriculum & Instruction.
"Boogie Down to Math Flexible Seating" - Heather Webb, C.J. Hicks Elementary School.
"Ukelele Club" - Jessica Kiser, Pine Street Elementary.