RCPS eighth graders chosen for REACH Georgia $10K scholarships

CONYERS —Two Rockdale County Public Schools eighth-grade students embarked on a life-changing journey as the district’s newest cohort of REACH Georgia Scholars – Estephanie Guzman of Memorial Middle School and Saidah Hoyte of Edwards Middle School.
Each student will receive a $10,000 scholarship upon completion of the REACH Georgia program and high school graduation.
Each REACH Georgia Scholar, their parents, and RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts signed letters of commitment to the five-year program during a ceremony held Oct. 29 at the RCPS Board Room.
Rockdale County Board of Education Chairwoman Katrina Young, RCPS Foundation board members, school leaders, counselors and academic coaches along with family members, Rockdale County Board of Education members and REACH Georgia program leaders attended the signing ceremony in a show of community support.
The program and scholarships are made possible by support from the RCPS Foundation, which takes the lead in fundraising for the program and the Georgia Student Finance Commission.
This is the third year of the REACH Georgia program in RCPS. REACH Georgia Scholars are selected based on grades, behavior and recommendations.
“I am thrilled that our students have this opportunity,” said RCPS Director of Community and Student Support and RCPS REACH Georgia Coordinator April Fallon. “This is such an incredible journey. REACH is a strategic investment in our students and our state, opening doors for youth who may not have the opportunity to seek post-secondary education due to financial constraints. The on-going support of the RCPS Foundation and the engagement of our business partners and community are game-changers in the lives of these students.”
Beginning in the eighth grade and throughout their high school careers, REACH Scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach. Scholars must maintain good grades, behavior and attendance.
Scholars who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship that can be used at any university or college in the University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or eligible private postsecondary institution. The scholarship is in addition to any other grant or scholarship the student receives.
The mission of REACH, which stands for "Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen," is to ensure that Georgia’s academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school and college ready for a successful career.
For more information, please contact April Fallon at afallon@rockdale.k12.ga.us . Or visit the RCPS Foundation website at rcpsfoundation.com or the REACH Georgia website at reachga.org