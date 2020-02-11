CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Education plans to adopt a memorandum of understanding with Georgia Military College at its next session Thursday night in order to bring college opportunities directly to Rockdale County.
The agreement recognizes that "RCPS and GMC are committed to the establishment of an educational partnership to serve students in and around Rockdale County and the surrounding Conyers areas."
To fulfill this commitment, RCPS will lease approximately 6,696 square feet of educational space to GMC at the new Central Office Technology Building, 1012 Rosser St., Conyers.
Remodeling of facilities and building designation has been previously slated as part of the renovations of the current Central Office into educational spaces. The cost is estimated at $250,000 and will be paid by E-SPLOST V funds.
The initial lease will be for 10 years beginning March 1, 2021. However, the Rockdale BOE has the right to terminate or resolve the lease annually before Dec. 21.
During the term of this lease, GMC will agree to pay RCPS the amount of $1 per square foot for each year of the first five years of the lease term, or $6,696. At the end of the first five years and only upon GMC enrolling 115 students on a full-time equivalent basis over two consecutive terms, GMC will begin paying a lease amount at the end of the second consecutive term at a rate of $2 per square foot on an annual basis, or $13,392. GMC will also be expected to pay a security deposit of $2,000.
Additionally, the agreement states that any student attending Rockdale County public, private and home schools and its surrounding areas will be guaranteed admission into the Georgia Military College provided the student completes the following requirements:
- An official application completed online.
- An official transcript showing graduation with a college preparatory diploma, technical diploma, general diploma or successful completion of the GED; and
- Submission of all required materials within the appropriate deadlines.
The guarantee of admission will be to any of GMC’s associate-level degree programs (currently 26 programs) and to any of GMC’s bachelor of applied science degree programs (currently three programs) provided a student meets all of the admissions and prerequisite requirements for the BAS degree programs.
Furthermore, acceptance of high school students wishing to enroll in Dual Enrollment courses with GMC is contingent upon the policy of GMC which requires a minimum 2.5 GPA and placement test.
