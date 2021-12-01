The local Knights of Columbus Chapter recently donated four wheelchairs for use in school clinics at Rockdale schools. Shown, l-r, are Ladd Rosipal, district deputy, Knights of Columbus; Renee Rosipal, clinic aide, Memorial Middle School; Andrea Nelson, principal at Memorial Middle; Jackie Vignati, Rockdale County Public Schools District lead nurse; and T.J. Mc Caustland, state secretary of the Knights of Columbus.
CONYERS — The local chapter of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic non-profit organization, in conjunction with the State Council of the Knights of Columbus, recently donated four wheelchairs to Rockdale County Public Schools for use in school clinics as the needs arise.
“We are thrilled and grateful for the generosity of the Knights of Columbus,” said RCPS District Lead Nurse Jackie Vignati. “Their donation will greatly help serve students in need.”
Memorial Middle School’s Clinic aide Renee Rosipal identified a need for a wheelchair at her school when she noticed their current wheelchair was damaged and missing the rubber for the wheels. After discussing with Vignati, organizers realized RCPS needed a total of four more wheelchairs. Thanks to the generous donation by the local Knights of Columbus, now each school in RCPS will have one wheelchair ready for any student in need. Two of the wheelchairs are size 16, one is size 18, and one size 20.
Ladd Rosipal, Renee’s husband and a member of the Knights of Columbus, coordinated the donation. These are the same wheelchairs the Knights have been donating through their Global Wheelchair Mission to those in need, including various hospitals such as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
