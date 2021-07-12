CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the system’s new Central Office, which has been under construction since September 2019, on July 20.
The new facility, constructed on the former site of Pine Street Elementary School, will consolidate most of the Central Office staff, functions and operations in one location.
The $15.4 million project was funded through an E-SPLOST approved by voters in 2018.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. at 960 Pine St., Conyers. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.