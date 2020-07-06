CONYERS - Rockdale County citizens turned out Monday morning to pay their respects as a processional for Rockdale County Sheriff's Deputy Steven A. Minor proceeded through the county, ending at Springfield Baptist Church.
Minor passed away on June 24 at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Five days earlier he had posted on his Facebook page that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine.
Minor was an 18-year veteran who served in the Uniform Patrol Division for 15 years, first as a patrol deputy and later as a school resource officer (SRO) at Heritage High School and most recently at Edwards Middle School.
Minor’s patrol vehicle was been placed in front of the Sheriff’s Office at 911 Chambers Drive in Conyers for citizens to pay their respects, and on June 30, the Sheriff's Office held a wreath-laying ceremony, with Sheriff Eric Levett laying a wreath on top of the patrol car.
The Sheriff's Office held the processional in tribute to Minor, with the route beginning at the Sheriff's Office on Chambers Drive, going past Heritage High School and Edwards Middle School, and ending at Springfield Baptist Church for final remarks and a balloon release.
Citizens assembled along the route to pay their respects, some with signs and small American flags. At the church, retired RCSO Lt. Michael Sellers stood at attention and saluted as the processional pulled in, with his wife Debra beside him with her hand over her heart.
"I was Deputy Minor's supervisor for about 10-12 years," Sellers said. "Steve was my friend. We came out to pay our respects to Steve and his family."
During the brief ceremony, Levett said it takes special people, including school resource officers such as Deputy Minor, to work in the school system.
"It takes a lot to go inside of a school and work with kids," Levett said. "Our deputies don't just go into the schools and enforce the law, they become mentors and somewhat of a caretaker to a lot of these kids and that's what Minor did at the two schools where he worked as a school resource officer."
Sheriff Levett presented Minor's wife, Veronica, with a painting done by a Heritage High School student who graduated 2010 when Minor was an SRO at the school.
The ceremony ended with deputies saluting as Taps was played and a balloon release.
Afterwards, one of Minor's daughters, Asia, tearfully talked about why her father meant so much to everyone.
“The type of man my dad was, I know he was a father figure to so many people, and what he means to me, he means to a lot of people, and appreciate y’all and love y’all like he did,” Minor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.