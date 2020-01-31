CONYERS — Rockdale County Deputy Investigator John "Cole" Haynie was celebrated at a funeral service held Friday afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Conyers.
Haynie, 27, passed away on Jan. 25 due to complications related to the flu.
Hundreds of family, friends, co-workers and first responders attended the service, acknowledging their love and admiration for Haynie's passion, contagious laughter and zest for sports and life.
After song selections performed by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Choir and Natalie Griffin, and scripture readings from RCSO Chaplains, Haynie's friends and co-workers spoke on his behalf.
Haynie's lifelong friend, Jake Vanderzwart, spoke first recalling Haynie's contagious sense of humor and love for his wife and friends.
"When Cole was in the hospital a few weeks ago, me and Matt (another childhood friend) was in the room with him and unfortunately, Cole could not speak. So he had to mouth what he was trying to say. No voice unfortunately, but he was trying to speak to a nurse and he had to talk slow, very hard and a lot of effort. The nurse got distracted midway through his sentence by the doctor talking to her from behind and she had to leave the room. Well Cole being Cole, looked at us like 'was I not just talking,' and had me and Matt dying laughing. And I tell you this because Cole didn't need a voice to make you laugh or a voice to make you enjoy life."
Following Vanderzwart was another lifetime friend and fellow deputie, Stephen Rutledge, sharing jokes and stores of Haynie.
"You know it's crazy going from seeing one of your best friends at work almost everyday and suddenly, they're not there anymore," said Rutledge near the end of his reflections. " I know it has left a hole in my heart just like it has left in all of yours, and there isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss him... If we could all be like Cole, this world would be a better place. Cole's smiles alone could make your day. He was an awesome friend and a great husband who loved his wife with every fiber of his being... Starting today, he would want us to smile, want us to be happy and live life to its fullest and finally cheer for the (New England) Patriots ever week."
Last to speak before the ending prayer was Sheriff Eric Levett.
"This message that I have is going to be a little bit strange because I want to share a little bit of it with you. It states 'I John Cole Haynie, do swear that I will faithfully execute all warrants and preception processes directed to me as deputy Sheriff of this county...' On March 21, 2014, Deputy John Cole Haynie raised his right hand and pledged that oath. He committed himself to this country, state and this community before God and myself...
"In some way Haynie's smile, passion for others or his corny jokes captured your heart and for that, he will hold a place near and dear to each of us...With unknown dangers awaiting at many doors, Cole protected this community with his fellow deputies and on occasion, by himself. He was courageous.
"On last Saturday, Investigator Haynie received a call that he had to answer himself. God sent him a subpoena and like all of them, it read 'set all business aside.' I am sure that based on his convictions and beliefs he made it through that door."
Cole was laid to rest at Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington following the service.
Haynie is survived by his beloved wife Lyn, mother and stepfather Julie and Randy Jones, father and stepmother Tim and Jennifer Haynie, and his siblings Danielle Haynie, Austin Eller, Jacob Harrington, Abigail Haynie and Randy Lee Jones, among other family.
