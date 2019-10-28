COVINGTON - Reactions to a consent order agreed to by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) and Becton, Dickinson (BD) Monday morning in Newton County Superior Court concerning BD’s medical sterilization facility in Covington and its use of ethylene oxide are mixed. Gov. Brian Kemp calls it a “win” for the state, BD remains confident its operations are safe, and the group ‘Say No to EtO’ says while it is a good first step, they won’t stop until ethylene oxide is completely banned.
Under the consent order, BD will close the plant from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6 to allow EPD to take ambient air monitoring samples in the area when the company’s sterilization systems are not in operation. Sterilization employees will report to work and get paid as normal, but they will perform other tasks while sterilization operations are temporarily suspended.
The order also requires BD to reduce fugitive emission of ethylene oxide (EtO) to no more than 30 pounds per month, to report any unpermitted release of EtO to the EPD, and imposes deadlines for installation of enhanced pollution controls at BD’s medical sterilization facilities in Covington and Madison.
After reviewing the consent order, Newton County Superior Court Judge Eugene Benton approved it. The court has retained jurisdiction of the case for enforcement through Oct. 30, 2020 should BD violate any of the provisions of the Consent Order.
On Oct. 21 EPD Director Rick Dunn filed a verified complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in Newton County Superior Court, seeking preliminary and injunctive relief against BD's facility in Covington. The EPD said last week testing showed concerning levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing gas used to sterilize medical equipment.
On Oct. 25, BD filed a response disputing EPD’s allegation and disagreeing that EPD was entitled to an injunction or any type of relief.
EPD and BD were expected to battle it out in court Monday morning, but the two sides began talking over the weekend and worked out the consent order. Gov. Brian Kemp called the order “a win” in a statement released after the hearing.
“As Governor, I have pledged to always put Georgia families first and ensure their safety,” said Kemp. “This agreement allows for cleaner operations and improved, long-term accountability at BD's medical sterilization facilities in Covington and Madison. I applaud Attorney General Chris Carr and his team for working with us to secure this win for Newton County and the surrounding communities.”
In a separate statement released Monday afternoon, BD said it entered the agreement with the EPD to ensure that the company can continue to provide critical medical devices that are sterilized in its Covington facility.
“One of BD’s core values is to do what is right – for employees, communities, customers and patients,” read the statement. “BD would not trade employee or community safety for patient safety, but knowing that the science has confirmed the safety of the company’s operations, BD will always advocate for the patients around the world who rely on the more than 250 million devices each year that are sterilized by BD in Georgia. The company remains confident in the safety of its operations and the scientific analysis that confirms that its operations do not pose a threat to employees, the community or public health.”
Cindy Jordan, a spokesperson for the group “Say No to EtO,” said the consent order was a good first step, but that her group won’t stop until ethylene oxide is no longer used to sterilize medical equipment.
“It’s a step in the right direction, so I applaud them for at least being agreeable,” she said. “They are going to shut down for a week, that’s great. They are going to put some safeguards in place and try to control the fugitive emissions, which has been the biggest risk for the community thus far. But they have to do some type of air testing with monitoring to make sure. There’s nothing in place as of yet to check it.
“We know their emissions have decreased, but the only thing acceptable is zero ethylene oxide. We are pushing as a group to make sure that ethylene oxide is banned. We are hoping that our congressmen will step up and will put a house bill on the table that will phase out EtO over the next two years. There are other options for sterilization. We need to use those. We need to do whatever we can to diminish the use of EtO in our area.”