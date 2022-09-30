Poinsettia.jpg

The colorful parts of the poinsettia are the bracts and the knobby yellow growths that appear in the center are the flowers.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Gardeners like a challenge and the sense of accomplishment when trying something new. Forcing poinsettias and Christmas cactus to rebloom provides such an opportunity.

These plants need 14 hours of uninterrupted darkness each night to set flowers for the winter holidays. Starting between late September and Oct. 1, cover or move your plants into a dark location each night. Shield them from any outdoor, street or reading lights that can delay or prevent flowering.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including the recently released Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition and Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.

