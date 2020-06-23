COVINGTON — Despite assurances to the Board of Commissioners in April, several top employees of the Newton County Recreation Department who received illegal bonuses in December have not yet begun to pay back the money.
At a meeting of the Recreation Commission Monday night, members discussed a recommendation by attorney Frank Turner Jr. on how the money should be repaid. However, additional questions arose, and no decision was reached.
Determining the answers to those questions is likely a moot issue, since the General Assembly on Monday passed local legislation dissolving the Recreation Commission. Gov. Kemp was expected to sign the legislation on Tuesday.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners, prompted by the illegal bonus controversy, requested the local legislation in February in order to bring the Recreation Department under county management. The county asked the local delegation to introduce the bill, but that did not happen before the COVID-19 recess.
The Recreation Commission approved the bonuses late last year “based on employee performance and the availability of funds through salary savings.” Those savings were apparently achieved through vacant positions during the fiscal year. The county later determined that payment of the bonuses, which totaled $28,500, was illegal because it violated the state’s gratuities clause, and the employees were told to repay the money.
Rec Commission Chairman John Anglin pointed out Monday night that it has been six months since the employees were told to repay the bonuses, which ranged from $4,373 to $6,166, equivalent to 8% of each employee’s salary. He recommended that employees repay the money in 12 months at 1% interest. He said the interest payment is necessary in order to avoid the money being considered a loan rather than a gift, which is illegal.
Anglin said once the board determines the term of the loan, a promissory note will be drawn up for each employee who received a bonus.
In April Recreation Department Director Ternard Turner told the Board of Commissioners that the Recreation Commission had already issued a check to the county to reimburse the funds. He said the employees would begin repaying the funds to the Recreation Commission on May 1.
However, during discussion Monday night, it appeared that questions about repaying taxes that had been taken out of the bonuses delayed the repayment plan. Further questions Monday night about the amount of interest to be paid and whether or not an employee could use vacation time in lieu of payments again stalled a decision.
Several other issues discussed by the Recreation Commission Monday night and delayed until July will also likely now come under review by the Board of Commissioners. Among them was a request by Ternard Turner to establish a “park patrol” with two part-time security guards to keep an eye on activities in county parks at night and act as a deterrent.
Ternard Turner said the two patrol officers, who would not be certified and would not be armed, could rotate among the county’s parks at night.
“We have a lot of suspicious activity going on in the parks late at night,” he said.
Recreation Commission members delayed a decision on establishing the two positions.
