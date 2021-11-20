There are few things better than festive holiday celebrations. Everyone is gathered around the table, ready to eat and enjoy the company. The atmosphere is joyful, the decorations are beautiful and the food is absolute perfection.
From warm casseroles to hearty proteins, most spreads are made of an array of colors with mouthwatering sides and desserts. However, there are some dishes the holidays just can’t happen without. One is a classic, traditional Sweet Cranberry Sauce. It’s popping with color and texture. Plus, it makes everything it tops taste just a little bit better.
This sauce is perfect for nearly any holiday celebration but is also a sweet treat that can be served over vanilla ice cream for dessert. It’s fruity with a hint of citrus and flavorful with a dash of ground cinnamon and a bit of ginger.
This recipe is perfect for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving and works well into the holiday season for all the other celebrations that likely dot your calendar. It’s a timeless dish but with a fresh and tangy twist that’s perfect for both gatherings with many guests or simple nights at home with those leftovers you just can’t resist.
