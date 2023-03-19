...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 11
AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday evening
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 11
AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday evening
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Warm weather and grilling go hand-in-hand, and few dishes say outdoor cooking like burgers. While traditional beef patties come to mind for many, there are also healthy protein options to satisfy that burger craving without sacrificing flavor.
For example, salmon is a nutritionally well-rounded alternative that offers a variety of health benefits, and an option like gluten-free Trident Seafoods Alaska Salmon Burgers are made with wild, sustainable, ocean-caught whole filets with no fillers and are lightly seasoned with a “just-off-the-grill,” smoky flavor. Topped with melted cheddar then piled on top of fresh arugula, peppered bacon and zesty mayo, these Alaskan Salmon Burgers with Peppered Bacon are a twist on tradition that can help you put a protein-packed, flavorful meal on the table in minutes.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.