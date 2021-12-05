When guests arrive for the holidays, handshakes and hugs are often the first order of business. However, a satisfying snack to tide hunger before the big meal is likely the next thought on everyone’s mind.
Keeping your loved ones full and content can be done with apples, an ingredient that heightens the flavor and appearance of favorite recipes like Apple Stuffing Bites with Rosemary Gravy. This comforting dish can be shared among the crowd for an easy way to call everyone to the kitchen.
An option like Envy Apples offers satisfying texture and taste with a consistently balanced, refreshing sweetness coupled with a crisp, elegant crunch. Perfect for small plates or use in recipes ranging from dinner to dessert, they also make for an easy snack when eaten fresh out of hand. A crimson red skin over a golden background practically glows, and their white flesh is naturally slow to brown when sliced for fresher flavor in sweet treats.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
