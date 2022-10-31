16283.jpg

Easy Kona Pineapple Chicken Kebabs

 Michael Pohuski

The end result of perfectly cooked chicken is a mouthwatering meal that smells just as good as it tastes and beckons loved ones to the patio. To achieve that juicy, tender flavor that brings family and friends together, it’s important to keep a few safety and grilling tips in mind.

Fire up your grill, season poultry to perfection and serve a safely cooked meal at your next backyard barbecue with this advice from the experts at Perdue Farms.

