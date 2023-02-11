...RAIN MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SNOW OVER NORTH GEORGIA LATE
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...ONE TO TWO INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2000
FEET...
A strong upper level storm system will move across the state
tonight and Sunday. As the associated cold air aloft moves
through, rain will mix with or change to all snow, especially at
elevations above 2000 feet.
At this time, surface temperatures during this time are expected
to remain in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees over most of north
Georgia. Any snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or
other impacts. However, at elevations above 2000 feet,
temperatures could be cold enough for light snow accumulations up
to 2 inches which may affects roads.
There is still some uncertainty with the track and strength of the
system. Please stay tuned for information on this potential winter
storm.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during
this time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Perfect for afternoon snacking or as an appetizer, this Spinach-Ham Dip is warmed inside a bread bowl and can be served with bread cubes, crackers or tortilla chips.
Spinach-Ham Dip
2 cups ricotta cheese
1 cup sour cream
1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1/4 pound ham, cubed
3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1 round bread loaf (16 ounces), unsliced
Heat oven to 350 F.
In medium bowl, blend ricotta cheese and sour cream until smooth. Add spinach, ham, Parmesan cheese and green onions; mix until blended.
Cut 1-2-inch diameter circle out of top of bread loaf. Reserve top. Remove bread inside loaf, leaving about 1 inch along sides. Pour cheese mixture into bread bowl. Replace top. Cover bread loaf in aluminum foil and bake 60 minutes, or until warmed through.
Take bread removed from inside bread bowl and cut into dipping sized chunks.
Remove bread from aluminum foil and place on platter. Scatter bread chunks around bread bowl to use for dunking in cheese sauce.
When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns. Click for more.Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.