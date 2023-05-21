Nothing makes family time special quite like a homemade meal, especially one made with locally sourced ingredients that are as fresh and flavorful as they are thoughtfully prepared.
Whether your gatherings with loved ones take place in the family kitchen, on the patio or at a picnic area, this Asparagus, Bacon and Egg Salad makes for a perfect brunch or appetizer that leans on local ingredients like Michigan asparagus, which takes just about three days to get from the field to your table. Grown by more than 100 family farmers, it can be found in your local store at one to four days old, compared to 10-20 days old for imported asparagus.
Local means fresh, which makes for an especially delicious meal, but it also means sustainability. Because the Michigan asparagus season relies on the weather and uses rainwater instead of irrigation, it makes for a sustainable product that’s environmentally friendly.
As a nutrient-dense, low-calorie vegetable with no fat, no cholesterol and little sodium, it’s also easy to prepare — just don’t overcook it. Look for thicker spears at the store, as they tend to have greater texture and more flavor and tenderness because the fiber is less concentrated.
