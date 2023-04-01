Fresh, flavorful ingredients take springtime meals to another level, and it's hard to top seafood as a seasonal favorite. Skip the wait at restaurants and instead create your own savory seafood dishes by taking advantage of easy-to-make recipes.

While takeout may be an easy option, the satisfaction of enjoying a delicious, home-cooked meal like Shrimp Pad Thai with Jasmine Rice can make you feel like you're enjoying a restaurant-quality dinner. Next time you're craving Asian cuisine, swap out traditional rice noodles for this version with Jasmine rice as an aromatic, quick-cooking solution for your own spin on a classic.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos