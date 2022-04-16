Breakfast long has been touted as the most important meal of the day. After a good night’s rest, breakfast refuels the body and energizes it for the day ahead.
Hectic mornings compel many people to skip breakfast. That’s especially so for parents who are pulled in multiple directions each morning. There are many ways to streamline breakfast and still get to school or work on time. The following are some tips to save time and enjoy healthy homemade breakfasts each morning.
♦ Put your slow cooker to work. Slow cookers are not just for dinner. Use them to cook a variety of breakfast foods, including oatmeal, eggs or grits. Simply mix up your ingredients, set on low and let the breakfast cook itself overnight.
♦ Mix up your macros. Macronutrient is the scientific term for proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Nutritionists suggest mixing macronutrients in meals to get the most benefits from well-rounded meals. Aim for 20 grams of protein, 15 to 20 grams of fat and about 50 grams of carbs, with at least five grams of fiber.
♦ Develop a custom granola. Oats, nuts, dried fruits ... mix it all up to make a signature granola blend. It’s easy to eat dry or with milk and make a quick, healthy breakfast.
♦ Embrace the no-cook oatmeal method. Master the art of making overnight oats, which don’t require any cooking. Simply layer oats, Greek yogurt, applesauce (or other fruit purees), cinnamon, and almond milk in a mason jar. Place it in the refrigerator overnight. The oats will get tender without cooking and the meal will be ready in the morning.
♦ Build a smoothie. Do prep work for healthy vegetable- and fruit-rich smoothies by chopping and preparing all ingredients the night before. Simply blend with protein powder or oats in the morning with ice.
♦ Consider breakfast burritos. Pre-scramble eggs with diced peppers and onions and store in containers in the refrigerator. In the morning, place the mixture onto a tortilla, top with cheese and heat in a skillet or in the microwave.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
