COVINGTON — The American Red Cross is assisting 12 families following a fire on Sunday, May 24, at the Magnolia Heights Apartments in Covington, near the intersection of Ga. Highway 36 and Bypass Road. No one was injured in the blaze.
The Covington Fire Department responded to the fire early Sunday morning, according to Chief Jeremy Holmes.
“Upon arrival, units were advised there was heavy smoke and fire showing in the attic of the third floor apartment,” Holmes said. “Units quickly worked to extinguish the fire and protect valuables and property of the tenants.
“Once the fire was extinguished, fire investigators arrived on scene and determined that an accidental fire originating in pine straw spread around the first floor apartments traveled up a 12-inch X 10-inch void space up to the attic.”
Units from the Covington Fire Department, Newton County Fire Department, and an ambulance from Piedmont Newton Hospital responded to the fire.
Holmes said his firefighters made a great stop that save 24 other families from being displaced, but 12 families in the building were forced to leave due to smoke or water damage and the power being shut off.
Red Cross disaster volunteers responded to the fire to provide assistance, according to Sherry Nicholson, Region I communications director for the American Red Cross.
“Along with emotional support, they provided assistance for 12 displaced families (26 people) to help with immediate emergency needs for essentials such as temporary lodging, food and clothing,” Nicholson said. “Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them begin their recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.