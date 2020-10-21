Conyers teen Reginald Ray has been named Youth of the Year for the A.R. Gus Barksdale Boys & Girls Club. The prestigious Youth of the Year award is Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s highest honor, recognizing teens from clubs in the metro Atlanta area who are working hard, investing in themselves, and demonstrating leadership in their schools, communities, clubs and career pursuits.
On Friday, Nov. 6, Ray will go on to compete against about 10 other teens for the metro-wide award in the 2020-2021 Youth of the Year competition. The free event will be live-streamed for the very first time. The Livestream Youth of the Year Experience will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m. RSVP at https://2020YOY.givesmart.com.
The event is free to the public and will feature speeches from top teen leaders, community supporters and live entertainment. As the culminating moment, one teen will be crowned Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year – the organization’s most prestigious honor.
This year’s theme, Voices of Our Communities, speaks to how BGCMA teens are stepping up and serving as leaders in driving positive change.
“I’m truly inspired by our teens’ commitment to making positive change in their own lives, as well as the lives of their peers and the community around them,” said David Jernigan, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. “Despite the tough times we face as a nation, our teens continue to lead with confidence and compassion, and I’m excited to see their journey unfold. Our youth give us hope for the future.”
The following local winners will be competing for the title of Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year:
● Regina Martinez, A. Worley Brown Boys & Girls Club
● Melissa “Nila” Smith, A.W. Tony Matthews Boys & Girls Club
● Reginald Ray, A.R. Gus Barksdale Boys & Girls Club
● Roderick Thomas Jr., Camp Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club
● Lizbeth Martinez, Chamblee Boys & Girls Club
● Samuel Fambrough, Douglas County Boys & Girls Club
● Jordan Gaskins, James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club
● Joshua Woods, Jesse Draper Boys & Girls Club
● Twilla Walton, Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club
● Selena Edwards, Malon D. Mimms Boys & Girls Club
● Kelcei Rivers, Michael A. Grant Boys & Girls Club
● Tashyanna Owens, Newnan/Coweta Boys & Girls Club
● David Evans, Paulding County Boys & Girls Club
● Janiya Bolden, Warren Boys & Girls Club
In addition to the year-long program, local honorees participate in several months of intensive preparation for the final competition. With help from dedicated mentors, teens fine tune skills related to interviewing, networking, writing, and public speaking.
Youth of the Year serves as BGCMA’s biggest annual fundraising event. Sponsorship opportunities, ticket sales, and night-of gifts help fund critical programs and initiatives at clubs and provide post-secondary scholarships for kids and teens.
There are many ways the public can support today.
● Attend Youth of the Year: https://2020YOY.givesmart.com
● Host a watch party: https://2020YOY.givesmart.com
● Become a sponsor: https://2020YOY.givesmart.com
● Spread the word: Follow Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta on social media. Include the hashtags #YouthOfTheYear, #BGCMA, and #VoicesForChange.
For more information on how you can become involved in shaping great futures, visit http://www.bgcma.org/get_involved.
