COVINGTON — Hundreds of job-seekers turned out Tuesday for the 2022 Regional Job Fair at Georgia Piedmont Technical College.
Thirty businesses were on hand to meet with more than 300 prospective employees, including graduating seniors from area high schools. Those looking to enter the workforce handed out resumes and explored career options; others planning to continue their education were given information on opportunties for employment while in school, including internships and apprenticeships.
After meeting with various company representatives, the high school students were given a leadership presentation by Chris Giesella, local Chick-fil-A operator, as well as a presentation by GPTC staff on training and education opportunities at the college. Lunch was provided by Chick-fil-A.
Sponsors for this year’s job fair included Georgia Piedmont Technical College, the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, the Development Authority of Walton County, the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, Verizon and Georgia Power.
