COVINGTON — At least 20 area employers will be on hand to meet with prospective employees at the 2022 Regional Job Fair April 12 at Georgia Piedmont Technical College.
This year’s fair will focus on the manufacturing, logistics, and construction industries. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Conference Center on the campus of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, 8100 Bob Williams Pkwy., Covington.
Asher Dozier, vice president of economic development for the Newton County Development Authority, said the job fair will provide a boost to employment for local industries.
“The Newton/Walton region has a long history of a successful high-tech manufacturing sector as a base to our regional economic success and our local employment opportunities,” said Dozier. “ With technological advancements in the industry, high-tech manufacturing skills such as automation controls, robotics, and engineering technologies are now some of the most high-demand, high-paying careers you can find. By focusing on the manufacturing and logistics sectors and their supporting sectors, such as professional trades, we work to ensure the continued success of our current and future industrial partners. Also, the job fair focuses on connecting our local residents to these high-paying high-demand careers, and through Georgia Piedmont Technical College, the skills and training needed to achieve a successful career in these fields. The economic success of our residents and local industry will continue to drive the success of our local economy.”
Those attending the job fair will be provided with interview-ready blazers provided by Goodwill of North Georgia, job application and resume-writing assistance, and information on GPTC education and training opportunities. Representatives from GPTC will be on hand to answer enrollment and program questions and/or register future students.
Attendees who register in person and present a completed participation card upon exiting the fair will receive a free gas card courtesy of Verizon and Georgia Power. The cards are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and supplies are limited.
Sponsors for this year’s job fair are Georgia Piedmont Technical College, the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, the Development Authority of Walton County, the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, Verizon and Georgia Power.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
