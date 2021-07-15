COVINGTON — The 2021 Regional Job Fair, scheduled for July 22, will offer job-seekers an opportunity to connect with more than 35 area employers in the fields of manufacturing, film, entertainment, public safety, local government, bio-pharma, high technology, distribution, education and more.
The event, which will take place in-person at Georgia Piedmont Technical College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will offer on-site assistance to applicants, including application and resume support and free professional blazers provided by Goodwill of North Georgia. Doors for the job fair will open at 9:30 a.m.
As of Thursday, the Regional Job Fair had a wide roster of employers looking to hire. The list included: Accurus Aerospace Athens, Beaver Manufacturing Co. Inc., Bridgestone Golf Inc., Clairon Metals Corporation, Competition Clutch Inc., Cutting Edge Laser Machining Inc., Crown Lift Trucks, Dart Container Corporation, Electrical Contractor Incorporated, Elite Storage Solutions, Emory University, Express Employment, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Godfrey’s Feed, Haver & Boecker USA, Hawque Protection Group, Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., Holder Construction Company, HVH Mechanical Partners LLC., IES Communications, Immec Inc., Inglett & Stubbs, IsoNova, Leggett & Platt, Marksman Security Corporation, McKinley Packaging, Michelin, Nisshinbo Automotive Manufacturing Inc., Pactiv-Evergreen, PermaTherm, Pratt Paper (GA) LLC, Southern Metalcraft Inc., SRG Global, Takeda, Tucker Door & Trim, Verescence, Wagner Staffing, and Walmart Supply Chain.
The job fair is sponsored by Georgia Piedmont Technical College, the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, the Development Authority of Walton County and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce.
Georgia Piedmont is located at 8100 Bob Williams Pkwy., Covington. For more information, visit https://www.gptc.edu/regional-job-fair/
