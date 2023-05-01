... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of death of a man whose body was found outside the Detention Center April 26.
According to a statement by the NCSO, William Roberts, 44, of Social Circle was arrested April 22 on a charge of public intoxication and released the following day “after he had sobered up and could get home safely.”
Roberts’ body was found three days later on April 26 on the ground behind the NCSO entrance sign on Alcovy Road. Roberts was found by an NCSO employee in a location where his body was not visible to the public, the Sheriff's Office said.
By reviewing surveillance video, the Sheriff’s Office was able to determine that Roberts did not leave the NCSO property when he was released from jail. Authorities found that he used the portable toilet located on the lawn of the detention facility and then proceeded to lie down behind the entrance sign.
“It is unclear why Roberts laid down behind the NCSO entrance sign following his use of the portable toilet,” according to a statement by the NCSO. “The cause of death is unknown at this time.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.