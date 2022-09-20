COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman.
Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.
Her body was found by deputies inside a vehicle that matched the description of her car off Interstate 20 westbound in some woods near the Alcovy Road exit.
A cause of death has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Davis Bozeman law firm, representing Brown’s family, issued the following statement:
“The family of Yolanda Louise Brown has received confirmation from law enforcement officials that the remains found in the vehicle in Newton County are that of Ms. Brown. This is not the outcome they were hoping for, yet the family is grateful for the community support and outpouring of love they have received during this difficult time. The family also wishes to thank law enforcement agencies for their diligence in searching for and locating Ms. Brown.
“The family asks for your continued prayers and privacy while the investigation into the cause of her death is conducted. It is very difficult to not know the circumstances surrounding her passing, yet they are hopeful that answers will be forthcoming in the weeks and months ahead as the investigation continues. The family asks that if anyone has any information that may be pertinent to the investigation, no matter how small, that you share it with law enforcement. The family is grateful for the continued support.”
