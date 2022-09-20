Yolanda Brown.jpg

Yolanda Brown went missing Sept. 2 after she was last seen at the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman.

Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.

