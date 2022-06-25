It was her beauty that first caught his eye. Hannah Eller and Stephen Vincent were just kids when they first met. His best friend was her cousin and every chance he got, Vincent would go over and hang out with his friend in the hopes of getting to see the pretty young lady. Soon “sparks flew,” he said. They fell in love and in September 2018, the two became Mr. and Mrs. Vincent.
Life was sweet, and he was proud of his wife.
“Obviously, she was beautiful,” Vincent said when asked what was so special about her. “But I would also say her goals and her drive. She had a good head on her shoulders. Sight is the first thing that catches your eye. Her beauty blew me away at first, but she had goals. She wanted to be a dental hygienist. She was a dental assistant. We had the same goals in life and wanted a family. She was a great mom — the best mom.”
The beautiful young Covington mother is missed every day by her family, never more so than during special occasions and birthdays. His first Father’s Day without her was difficult. A few weeks ago, he put together a birthday party for his little 3-year-old daughter Haylen — the first one without her mama. She wanted it to be an Elsa and have a Frozen-themed party, so that’s what her daddy did. These days are hard, he says. But Vincent is keeping the faith.
Hannah Nicole Eller Vincent was pregnant when she got sick with COVID-19. With no underlying health issues, she was managing OK the first week of the illness, but by the second week, Vincent said she was having difficulty breathing. By the time she went to the hospital, her oxygen level was at 70. Vincent took her to Piedmont Newton Hospital. He said doctors and nurses there had to keep bumping up her oxygen as she she needed more and more. And there was the baby to consider. His little heart rate began to drop, Vincent said.
“That’s when they said we’ve got to take the baby,” he remembers. “I couldn’t see or communicate with her at all. It was terrible. They came out and told us we’re going to have to take the baby and once she comes out of the C-section, we’re going to have to put her on a ventilator... Basically, it’s her only chance. When they told me that, my mind was blown. They had high hopes. She’s young. She’ll pull through it. They took her to (Piedmont) Atlanta and everything got settled in.”
Baby Brayden Vincent was born Nov. 16, 2021, at Piedmont Newton. Vincent was getting ready to see his baby in the neonatal intensive care unit (NCIU), but first had to take a COVID-19 test. He tested positive. He said he had no fever, shortness of breath or any symptoms other than losing his sense of taste and smell.
“We tested Haylen and she was negative,” he said. “I took her to my mom’s house and so now, not only do I not have Brayden or Hannah, but now I don’t have Haylen. We were all spread out. That was rough — probably the roughest part of it all. Thankfully, I’ve got one of the best sisters you could ask for who was going up there and loving on Brayden.”
His sister, Deana Overby of Covington, went to the hospital to spend time with the baby each day and as did the Piedmont Newton nurses, his sister would often FaceTime with him, Hannah and baby Brayden.
“Hannah started getting up and walking around and was doing amazing,” Vincent said. “I couldn’t go see her. Nobody could go see Hannah. She was on a 15-day thing with the COVID. She couldn’t talk, of course, but she could move around and write on the little board if she wanted to say something to you. She was getting up and walking around and doing great. The first available day that she was able to have visitors, my sister, Amber went up there to see her the first day.”
Vincent was waiting on a negative COVID test, and finally he was cleared to go see her the next day at Piedmont Atlanta.
“I spent all day with her and just sat with her and held her hand and was there for her,” he said. “And then the next day, I was on the way to see Brayden and something just told me to go to Atlanta and not go see Brayden today. I said I’m going straight to Atlanta and see Hannah. I went up there and I’m sitting there talking to the doctor and they’re saying she’s doing incredible. It looks like tomorrow or the next day... she’ll be off the ventilator. She is doing incredible, the doctors were telling me and it’s what they expected. She’s young. She’ll pull through this.
“Right after the doctor and I had that conversation, I literally watched her head just kind of go down and all the numbers went crazy. The doctors started rushing in there. As I’m walking to the waiting room, the code blue sounded. I’m so thankful that something touched me that morning and told me to go up there, and I was able to be with her when she took her last breath. They tried to resuscitate her, but there was nothing they could do.”
The cause of death on her death certificate lists the following: Cardiopulmonary arrest, multi-organ system failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19 infection. Vincent says doctors told him she either had a blood clot get to her heart or there was a hemorrhage from the C-section.
Hannah Vincent died Nov. 30, 2021. She was 22. Born in Gainesville to Nichol Stone and Douglas Eller, she grew up in Flowery Branch and was the sister of Ashlyn Eller, Caleb Moore and Jadyn Eller and the granddaughter of Belinda Heard and Diana Lynn Eller.
Vincent, 27, says he is making it through with his faith in God and help from his family and friends. As a Christian, he says he believes when “it’s your time to go, you go.”
“She’s at the goal; she made it,” he said. The couple had been involved at The Cross, a church in Loganville, and attended small group meetings. Vincent still talks to the pastor frequently, but now that he has moved from Covington to Bethlehem, he is looking for a church near there for his young family. He still keeps close ties to the congregation that helped him so much during his wife’s illness and death and recently went with the church and his dad on a fishing trip around Father’s Day.
“It’s been very comforting and the main reason that got me through this, for sure,” Vincent says of his faith in God. “When she code blued in the hospital, the first thing in my mind was to go to the waiting room and listen to worship music and pray. Most people in this situation would have gone the opposite direction. I’ve seen it time and again, especially a man in this situation from what I’ve seen. Something got in me and put a peace in my heart and comfort in my heart that’s unexplainable, which I’m thankful for.
“It’s really heartwarming when your 3-year-old out of nowhere says in the middle of the living room that ‘my mommy’s in the sky with Jesus.’ It breaks your heart, but at the same time, wow. We have a lot of songs — not kid songs, but I still listen to them and play them for her. I’m thankful there are a lot of worship songs she loves to listen to and she’s raising her hands. She’s learning, and I’m trying to teach her right.”
Vincent gets a lot of help from his parents, Ann Vincent and Stacy Vincent, and all his sisters, Deana Overby, Amber Vincent, Paige Bettini and Heather Bettini. Friends have stepped in to help, including one who has become very special to Vincent. He and Anna Shaw’s families have known each other for a long time and the two of them were in the youth group in church together a dozen years ago. Following his wife’s death, Shaw reached out to help Vincent and his family.
“She’s a godly woman and attends Free Chapel,” Vincent said. “We’ve been going to church together and she has a 2-year-old and she and Haylen play together. I didn’t really expect it. I guess God’s timing is everything. Ever since Hannah passed, I just took my hands off the wheel.”
Fatherhood is demanding, and Vincent also has a business to run. He started Top Dog Lawn Care in Bethlehem three years ago while still working in the heating and air business. He started part-time with 15 accounts and the business has now grown to full-time with 78 accounts. His younger brother, Chase Vincent, helps in the company. While he’s working, his children stay with his mother and the two sisters who live at home.
He is selling the Covington house he and Hannah bought three years ago.
“I needed a bigger house,” he said. “I needed something new, something different. All the memories just kept piling in my head. It’s also hard to leave the house because of all the memories. It’s where my little girl spent the first two and a half years of her life. It’s hard, but at the same time, good for us. I was on the Jackson side of Covington. Most of my work is in Loganville. This move has put me closer to my family.”
He is also trying to find a Christian school for this fall. Like a good daddy, he loves to brag on his children.
“Brayden is literally one of the best babies I have ever come across in my life,” Vincent said. “He sleeps through the night. I just laid him down at 9, and he’ll sleep until 6 in the morning. He’s awesome and great and he smiles every time I walk in the room. He’s starting to roll over now. Haylen is an awesome big sister... Brayden will drop his paci on the floor and she’s, ‘oh, no!’ She grabs it up for him. She’s all smiles and loves her daddy. I go to work and my mom said she’ll ask ‘is my daddy done working’ or ‘when is my daddy coming to pick me up.’ Both of them — I’m truly blessed. She’s got very good manners. She’s just silly and got a personality that will blow your mind… She sleeps in a big girl bed, and if I tell her it’s bedtime, she’ll lay down in her bed and go right to sleep... She’s not your typical 3-year-old. She’s very mature for her age, and she’s very smart.”
With their mother dying around the holidays last year, both children were showered with toys and gifts from family and friends and everyone who heard the news.
“When Hannah passed, a lot of people were trying to help,” Vincent said. “I’m not the kind of person to take help, and it was hard for me to take the donations and all the other stuff. Being at the church and having people to talk to really helped me wrap my mind around everything. The first few months, I was a basket case.
“It was rough. Every time Haylen would smile at me, it would devastate me. But I’ve gotten to a point now where I try to hold back as many tears. They don’t come as often. I don’t want to feel that way around Haylen. And even Brayden too. I try to stay strong for them. Of course, the grieving process, it comes in waves and then eventually gets a lot better. I’m at that point now. My mind’s in the right place. I’ve got a good head around it. There’s no sense in sitting around and crying myself to sleep every night when I’ve got two kids to take care of.”
