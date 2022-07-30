Remnants of an uncontrolled Chinese rocket reentered the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean, US Space Command says

The Wentian lab module was launched atop a Long March 5B rocket from Hainan Island at 2:22 p.m. local time on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

 Liu Huaiyu/FCHINA/AP Images

Remnants of a massive Chinese rocket that was descending uncontrollably back to Earth reentered the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean at roughly 12:45 p.m. ET Saturday, the US Space Command said on Twitter.

The Chinese 23-ton Long March 5B rocket, which delivered a new module to its space station, took off from Hainan Island at 2:22 p.m. local time Sunday, July 24, and the module successfully docked with China's orbital outpost. The rocket had since been in an uncontrolled descent toward Earth's atmosphere -- marking the third time that China has been accused of not properly handling space debris from its rocket stage.

Recommended for you

CNN's Yong Xiong contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos