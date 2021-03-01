CONYERS — A ceremonial wall demolition was recently held at Nancy Guinn Memorial Library to officially kick off a major two-phase renovation project designed to provide an improved general library layout, a new teen area, upgraded technology, increased study rooms for public use, and enhanced exterior spaces for programs and reading.
Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt was in attendance for the project kick-off, along with Library Board representatives Sue Troff, chair; Joe O’Neal, vice chair; Beverly Thomas, treasurer; and library staff members D’Mario Elam and Rebeka Griffin.
Library Director Brenda Poku said she understands the intrinsic value libraries add to the community and wants to ensure that the renovations are harmonious with the overall vision to revitalize Olde Town Conyers. In particular, the greenspaces that surround the library are not currently being utilized to their full potential.
“Programs held outside of library walls are growing in popularity, and leveraging our library’s greenspace makes perfect sense,” said Poku.
The project will be funded through revenues collected under the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which allocated $1 million for the library.
The project is being overseen by the architectural firm Mcmillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, while Rick B General Contractors out of Marietta will head up constructing the redesigned interior and exterior spaces.
The library will remain open throughout the renovation process. Construction is expected to take approximately 10 months to complete.
The library’s Board of Trustees said some inconveniences to patrons can be expected; however, they believe the updated spaces will result in a library that better serves the community.
For more information contact serickson@conyersrockdalelibrary.org or visit http://conyersrockdalelibrary.org.
