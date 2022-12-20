...SLEET MAY MIX WITH RAIN AT TIMES THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS...
Bands of light to moderate rain moving across North and Central
Georgia will continue through this evening. Sleet may mix in at
times but no accumulation of ice is expected. Patchy light freezing
rain will also be possible for elevations higher than 2000 feet.
Locations impacted include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Newnan, Douglasville,
Lawrenceville, Carrollton, Canton, McDonough, Cartersville, Decatur,
Fayetteville, Calhoun, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington and Dallas.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 10 below zero across most locales. Across the higher terrain,
wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front late
Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will range
from the single digits to mid teens across much of north and
central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated
with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30
to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the higher
terrain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Now is
the time to start preparing for the very cold temperatures. If you are
traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack
extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become
stranded. Start making preparations for livestock and bring your
pets inside. Start winterizing faucets and pipes.
COVINGTON — Help with rent, mortgage and utility payments is available to eligible Newton County residents through an emergency program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Applications are now being accepted and screened by the county’s consultants. Eligible renters and mortgage households must have incomes less than 80% of the Area Median Income and meet the following conditions:
• Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 outbreak; and
• Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on utilities, rent or mortgage.
Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eligible applicants may receive a maximum of eight months of rent, two of which can be for future rents and six months for rent in arrears; a maximum of three months of mortgage payments in arrears and one month for future payment; utility payments in arrears for a maximum of $2,500 for more than five people, $2,000 for three to four people, and $1,500 for one to two people.
Documentation required from tenants and homeowners includes:
• Completed NC-ERAPTenant/Homeowner application.
• Copy of state ID or passport for each adult in the household (with proof of residency if address does not match the unit).
• Most current copy of lease agreement in tenant’s name (if a written lease was completed).
• Most recent delinquent mortgage statement showing past due balance. (mortgagees)
• All available proof of earned and unearned income for adult household members that live at the property and that are over the age of 18
• Household income/benefits (unemployment, SSI, etc.) for one month, OR
• Copy of submitted 2021 IRS form 1040 (first two pages) OR
• Food Assistance Program Notice of Case Action form.
• Copy of most recent past due utility statements the tenant/homeowner is responsible for, if applicable
Landlords will need to provide:
• Completed NC-ERAP Landlord Application
• Copy of the lease (if a written lease was completed)
• Copy of the deed (Proof of ownership)
• Ledger showing tenant’s past due payments
• W-9
• Verification of court costs, if applicable Please note that a landlord cannot receive assistance if the tenant does not register and provide all needed documentation.
