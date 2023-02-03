Start_your_recovery_process_igstory

ATLANTA – FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is available to students, renters and homeowners in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties whose homes and property were damaged by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one- or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance. The deadline to apply to FEMA is March 20, 2023.

