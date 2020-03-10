COVINGTON — State Rep. Dave Belton issued a statement Tuesday aimed at reassuring residents concerned about the state’s plan to set up a COVID-19, or coronavirus, monitoring location at Hard Labor Creek State Park near Rutledge in Morgan County.
Belton said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has already put in place seven “high-proficiency FEMA trailers” at Hard Labor Creek State Park. The trailers are “highly equipped with handling the demands of potential COVID-19 patients,” Belton said in a written statement. “These emergency trailers provide life-saving and life-supporting commodities and medical resources that will sustain, support and restore supplies necessary for potential patients if and when the need arises.”
Belton said so far only one patient is being transported to Hard Labor Creek. That patient, he said, “is merely displaying symptoms, but has not been confirmed as having COVID-19. Only patients who may have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not exhibiting signs of actually having contracted the disease will be transferred to the FEMA facilities at Hard Labor Creek State Park. These quarantined patients will be monitored 24 hours each day by public safety officials and qualified health care professionals.”
Belton said it is his understanding that patients taken to the monitoring location at Hard Labor Creek may be those who live in apartment buildings or condominiums that would make their quarantine difficult to supervise.
The Governor’s Office said Monday that the trailers have been set up in an isolated area of the park where security will be provided by the state Department of Public Safety.
Belton, who represents District 112, which includes Morgan County and the eastern part of Newton County, said he was not aware of the plan to establish the monitoring area at Hard Labor Creek until Monday, and learned of the plans after the fact.
Belton said the plans would not cause harm to the community or any communities involved in emergency preparedness plans.
“Although we are all learning of these plans after the fact, a plan must be devised for worst case scenarios for the entire state,” said Belton. “And within those plans to keep our populations safe, this is the worst case scenario plan of action, which is part of a bigger plan of action that may or may not be necessary.”
Belton also encouraged citizens to continue to use safe practices to prevent spread of the virus, such as washing hands, contacting a doctor if signs of a cold or flu appear, and remaining at home if sick. "Although COVID-19 symptoms look eerily like the common cold or flu, there have been no confirmed cases in the 25th Senate district or any of its surrounding counties," said Belton.
“I ask for your patience and understanding as Gov. Brian Kemp, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Natural Resources all work together for our safety during this time,” he added.
Hard Labor Creek State Park encompasses 5,800 acres and features an 18-hole golf course, driving range, two lakes, numerous trails and campsites and 20 cottages.
