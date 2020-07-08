ATLANTA – State Rep. Pam Dickerson, D-Conyers, has announced that the high mast lighting project in Conyers held its groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, July 8. New lighting will be installed at the Interstate 20 and Sigman Road/Salem Road gateway intersections over the next year.
“I am looking forward to the day when we turn on the switch to light up this important intersection, which is extremely dark at night,” said Dickerson. “This project has been a project that I have been relentless about, and I was glad to push the first shovel of gravel. These lights will truly allow for a safer environment at these intersections at night. I would like to thank the Georgia Department of Transportation, Rockdale County Department of Transportation and everyone who assisted in making this project happen.”
The project will include eight 120-foot-tall and 17 130-foot-tall high mast towers to increase visibility and safety on the two I-20 interchanges. The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners selected eco-efficient LED bulbs instead of higher pressure sodium (HPS) bulbs. Recent studies show that LED bulbs can save approximately 67 percent of electricity compared to HPS bulbs. The board recently awarded the $2.72 million project to Brooks Berry Haynie & Associates in April 2020.
