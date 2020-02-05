ATLANTA – State Representative Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia) is encouraging citizens to "Go Red for Women" with the American Heart Association (AHA) by wearing red on Friday, Feb. 7. “Go Red for Women” Day is celebrated and designated to increase women's awareness and research about cardiovascular health. Carter will host a “Go Red for Women” rally on at 11:45 a.m. at the south wing steps of the state Capitol.
“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for African American and white women in the U.S., and the CDC has reported that one in every five women’s death is attributed to heart disease,” said Carter. “Fortunately, we can change that because 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education, healthy eating habits and regular exercise.”
Carter also encourages citizens to consider making a donation to "Go Red for Women" in remembrance of families to those who have died of heart attacks or strokes. Through “Go Red for Women” Day, she also aims to remind women to schedule well-woman visits, prevention check-ups to review overall health and blood pressure, check cholesterol and look for signs of heart disease, stroke and other illnesses.
“Education and awareness can aid in the fight against heart disease, and we need your help in order to create change within women’s health,” said Carter. “My grandmother died of a massive heart attack, and my mother died in her sleep. I was fortunate to make it to the hospital in time for the doctors to stop the attack on my heart. However, it was discovered that I had a 100% blockage. Heart disease is truly the silent killer. I had no idea that I was having a heart attack, but I am committed to sharing what I have learned in hopes of helping someone else survive like I did. I am grateful to be alive to share my story.”
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), 6.1 percent of white women, 6.5 percent of black women and 6 percent of Mexican women who are more than 20 years old have coronary heart disease.
To learn more about the AHA’s “Go Red for Women” movement, please click here.
For more information about the “Go Red for Women” rally, please contact Rep. Carter’s office at 404-656-0220.
Carter represents the citizens of District 92, which includes portions of Rockdale and DeKalb counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2015 and currently serves on the Code Revision, Education, Industry and Labor, Small Business Development and Special Rules committees.
