carter-doreen-3877.jpg

Doreen Carter

ATLANTA – State Rep. Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia) recently received an honorary doctorate in Christian Business Management from the School of the Great Commission Bible College and Seminary.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive an honorary Doctorate in Christian Business Management from the School of the Great Commission Bible College and Seminary,” said Carter. “This recognition is a testament to my commitment to lifelong learning and my dedication to integrating Christian principles into business practices. I am grateful for the education and training I have received and look forward to continuing to serve my community with integrity and a strong ethical foundation.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos