...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday June 9...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday June 9.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
ATLANTA – State Rep. Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia) recently received an honorary doctorate in Christian Business Management from the School of the Great Commission Bible College and Seminary.
“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive an honorary Doctorate in Christian Business Management from the School of the Great Commission Bible College and Seminary,” said Carter. “This recognition is a testament to my commitment to lifelong learning and my dedication to integrating Christian principles into business practices. I am grateful for the education and training I have received and look forward to continuing to serve my community with integrity and a strong ethical foundation.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
