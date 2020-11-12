CONYERS – State Representative Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia) will host the “Strong Communities, Stronger Families” virtual education roundtable event on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and a livestream via Facebook.
“Educating our children should be our highest priority,” said Carter. “Georgia allocates 38.9 percent of its annual budget to K-12 education. I believe that education is the number one defense against poverty. There are so many unknowns in our society today. Educating our children should not be one of them. Our new normal is causing us to look deep and to be creative with the resources available to ensure that our children continue to receive a quality education. Therefore, I have invited the superintendents for the areas that I represent, DeKalb and Rockdale counties, to join us in having a candid conversation about education in a pandemic.”
The virtual roundtable event will provide families in House District 92, which includes portions of DeKalb and Rockdale counties, an opportunity to discuss educational issues with Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris, DeKalb County School District; and Superintendent Terry Oatts, Rockdale County Public Schools. The roundtable discussion will include topics such as plans for the remainder of the school year, funding concerns, graduation rates, student success during COVID-19, student safety and mental health support for teachers.
Attendees are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the virtual event or in the Facebook live stream chat, which will be monitored during the event. To submit questions ahead of the event, please email doreen.carter@house.ga.gov.
Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/2GXO4yo
Facebook live stream information: doreen.carter@house.ga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.