ATLANTA – State Representative Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia) urges faith leaders in House District 92 to temporarily suspend or stream all services in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Georgia.
“It is critical that we heed the advice of our state officials to help protect our community,” said Carter. “We all have a responsibility, including our faith leaders, in helping slow the spread of COVID-19 cases in our state. Holding public gatherings, such as church services, puts citizens at risk, so I urge our community’s faith leaders to temporarily cancel services and offer alternatives, such as online streaming services, to promote congregational connections instead. I thank those leaders who have already started streaming and encourage others to do so.”
To slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of people infected, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) recommends that organizers of events that draw more than 50 people cancel, postpone or modify these events or offer online streaming services until further notice. These events include large gatherings where people are in close contact (less than 6 feet), such as concerts, conferences, sporting events, faith-based events and other large gatherings.
According to the DPH’s website, religious organizations should consider alternatives to mass gatherings to support their congregations’ social and spiritual well-being. The DPH encourages connecting by phone, using other technologies that support social distancing and/or facilitating small group meetings of less than 10 people to ensure that people at high risk of complications from COVID-19 are less likely to be exposed to the virus.
For more information on the DPH’s community gathering guidelines, please click here.
For more information on COVID-19 in Georgia, please click here.
Rep. Doreen Carter represents the citizens of District 92, which includes portions of Rockdale and DeKalb counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2015 and currently serves on the Code Revision, Education, Industry and Labor, Small Business Development and Special Rules committees.
