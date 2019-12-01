WASHINGTON, D.C.— On Nov. 15, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) and Congressman Rob Woodall (GA-07) introduced the bipartisan House Res. 706, which would designate Nov. 9 as “Gold Star Father’s Day,” nationally. Gold Star Mother’s Day is observed in the United States on the last Sunday of September each year.
“I believe it is important to extend the same recognition to Gold Star fathers as it currently exists for Gold Star Mothers and families,” said Johnson. “On Gold Star Father’s Day, we will honor fathers who have lost children in service to the United States of America and recognize their unimaginable loss. The debt we owe our veterans and their families is immeasurable. The sacrifices of those we have lost, and those of their families on the home front, are the foundation of the freedoms we hold dear.”
“For a Gold Star family, every day is their own personal Memorial Day,” said Woodall. “Gold Star family members are strong and resilient and want to do nothing more than carry on their loved one’s legacy. We will remember them as mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and remember them as the ones we loved, and most importantly we will remember them as heroes. I am proud to support this bipartisan legislation. Gold Star Father’s Day will ensure that those who made the ultimate sacrifice will be remembered for generations well beyond our years.”
This bipartisan effort stems from the work done in 2018 on Georgia’s state level, where State Rep. Rhonda Burnough (D-77 Riverdale) introduced the unanimously passed H.R. 655, which designated Nov. 9 as Gold Star Father’s Day in Georgia. Reps. Johnson and Woodall were joined by seven other members of the Georgia delegation in support of this important legislation.
The resolution is supported by Gold Star Awareness Inc., Freedom Voice Inc. and the Tragedy Assistance Programs for Survivors (TAPS). Other Congressional cosponsors include: Austin Scott, David Scott, Bishop, Loudermilk, Lewis, Allen, McBath, Costa, E.B. Johnson, Wilson, Norton, Lee, Moore, Clarke, D. Davis, Rush, Lewis, Watson Coleman, Fudge, Beatty, Radewagen, Cox, Cisneros.