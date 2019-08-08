DECATUR – Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04), is hosting his “Moving The Fourth Forward” town hall series at four locations throughout Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District from 6 – 7:30 p.m., to hear the thoughts and opinions of his constitutes on a wide range of issues.
Dates and locations for the town hall series are:
♦ Tuesday, August 13, Lou Walker Senior Center, 2538 Panola Road in Lithonia;
♦ Thursday, September 5, Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road in Snellville;
♦ Tuesday, October 8, Rockdale Career Academy, 1064 Culpepper Drive in Conyers;
♦ Thursday, October 10, Newton County Courthouse, 1132 Usher St. NW, in Covington.
The town hall series will give constituents the chance to talk one-on-one with the congressman about issues that matter to them the most. The series will bring both district and national issues front and center in an open conversation that is open to anyone in the community.