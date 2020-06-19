CONYERS - If State Rep. Pam Dickerson, D-Conyers, wants a recount in her loss to Sharon Henderson in the District 113 Democratic Primary election, she will have to seek it from the Secretary of State's Office after both Newton and Rockdale election boards denied Dickerson's request for recounts.
In Rockdale, Dickerson, who was seeking her sixth term, received 866 votes to Henderson’s 635, a difference of 231 votes. In Newton, Dickerson’s vote total was 4,666, compared to Henderson’s total of 5,061, a difference of 395 votes. Henderson, a Covington minister, won the district with 5,696 votes and 50.73% to Dickerson's 5,332 votes and 49.27%
By state law, automatic recounts are granted if there is less than half a percent difference in the vote totals. The difference in the District 113 race is 1.46%.
But candidates can also request recounts if they believe there were voting irregularities. Dickerson alleged that some voters in Newton County who received absentee ballots but tried to vote in person were turned away when they didn't bring the absentee ballots with them. The correct process is for the poll workers to notify the election supervisor to cancel the absentee ballot and for the voter to sign an affidavit stating he or she will not mail the absentee ballot in.
Dickerson also alleged that one college student who lives in Newton County tried to vote and was turned away because he or she goes to college in a different county.
Dickerson sought recounts in both Rockdale and Newton on those allegations. The Rockdale Board of Elections voted unanimously on June 17 to deny the recount request because Dickerson won the vote in Rockdale, there were no irregularities noted by Dickerson in Rockdale, and if the Secretary of State's Office approved a recount, Rockdale would have to recount the ballots twice. Rockdale certified its election results at that meeting.
Newton County Elections Supervisor Angela Mantle said at a called meeting of the Newton County Board of Elections on June 18, no motion was made for a recount of the results, and that the board recommended that Dickerson contact the Secretary of State's Office regarding a recount according to the law. Newton also certified its election results at that meeting.
Dickerson said before the Newton meeting that she was waiting for Newton County to complete its count before taking her recount request to the state.
"The state of Georgia is under great scrutiny because of the voting machines and the problems at the polls and the over abundance of absentee ballots, so we have to make sure when carefully counting votes that they don't duplicate their counts," Dickerson said. "The Secretary of State can decide at that point if there should be a recount or not."
There is no Republican challenger in the District 113 race, so if Henderson is confirmed as the winner, she will take office in January. Henderson said after the Rockdale meeting that she believes she is the winner.
"I won and it is all said and done," Henderson said. "I'm looking forward to moving forward and working for the people, giving them my full 110% attention, helping seniors, helping special needs children, helping veterans; I have a list of things I'd like to get done and I'm very eager and anxious to get started."
