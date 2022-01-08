State Rep. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville, has announced his intention to run for the Senate 25 seat currently held by Senator Burt Jones, R-Jackson. Jones is seeking the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor.
Senate District 25 includes parts of Henry, Jasper, Monroe, Greene, Morgan, Walton, Bibb, Butts and Newton counties. The Locust Grove area of Henry County was added to the district under the state’s new redistricting map.
In addition to Williams, former state Senator Rick Jeffares and Madison business owner Brett Mauldin have announced their candidacy for District 25.
“I am excited to announce that I will be running for State Senate District 25,” said Williams in a released statement. “I’ve always felt the call to service – from serving families through my work in the funeral service industry for the last four decades to serving the people of Baldwin and Putnam counties in the state House fighting for our community and our conservative values.
“I’m ready to continue serving, and over the next several months, I will be working hard to earn the trust and support of the people of this district. In the state House I have fought for our conservative principles and way of life.”
Williams said he has backed tax cuts, gun rights and election reform.
“At the State Capitol, I championed pro-life legislation like the Heartbeat Law and Gracie’s Law that prevents health care providers from discriminating against our disabled loved ones in need of an organ transplant,” he added.
Williams was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and represents District 145, which includes Baldwin County and portions of Putnam County.
Williams graduated from Baldwin County High School in 1970. After high school, he followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in the funeral services industry and attended Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science.
While operating his family business alongside his father, Williams was appointed by Mayor James Baugh to serve as chairman on the Mayor’s Committee of Hiring the Handicapped. Williams was later appointed as chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals of the city of Milledgeville in 1985. In 1987, he was elected to the Baldwin County Commission and served as chairman in 1991 and 1992. In 1998 he was appointed chief registrar of Baldwin County. He served in this position until resigning in 2016 to seek the office of state representative.
Williams co-owns multiple funeral service-related businesses, including Williams Funeral Homes of Milledgeville, Gordon and Eatonton; Williams Crematory of Milledgeville; Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery and Washington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Williams is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Milledgeville, the Milledgeville Kiwanis Club, Benevolent Lodge #3 F&AM, Al Shiah Shrine and the Voter Registration Association of Georgia. He is also a member of the Georgia Funeral Directors Association, the National Funeral Directors Association and The Georgia Academy of Graduate Embalmers.
He and his wife, Donna Guillebeau Williams, have three children and seven grandchildren.
