ATLANTA – State Representative Vernon Jones, D-Lithonia, will visit the White House to meet with President Donald Trump and participate in the president’s roundtable discussion on law enforcement and community relations today, Monday, July 13, 2020.
“I am honored to participate in today’s roundtable discussion with our president,” said Rep. Jones. “President Trump’s leadership has been a source of hope for our police officers across the country during this difficult time. This roundtable will provide much needed wisdom to support law enforcement agencies while building a foundation of trust among our communities. As the former chief executive officer of DeKalb County, I oversaw one of the largest police departments of the state. I personally understand these issues because I have spent time with the families of both police officers and members of the community who were killed by violence. I especially look forward to discussing how we can improve the relationships between our police officers and local communities in DeKalb County.”
President Trump’s roundtable discussion will focus on positive actions between local law enforcement agencies and their surrounding communities, as well as address various ways such relations can be improved across the country.
Representative Vernon Jones represents the citizens of District 91, which includes portions of DeKalb and Rockdale counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and currently serves on the Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications, Human Relations & Aging and Transportation committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.