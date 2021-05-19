COVINGTON — Three Newton County commissioners voted Tuesday night to rescind their votes to grant a $1,500 contribution to the upcoming Juneteenth celebration, citing the need to establish a policy for such donations and then follow that policy consistently for all 501c3 organizations.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan supported rescinding the vote, which generated some friction with the two commissioners who wanted to let the donation to the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage stand.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson, a Democrat, indicated he believes the decision to rescind was more racial and political than procedural.
“The reason why we are rescinding the vote is because we’ve got three Republicans … who don’t want to put $1,500 in Juneteenth Day … ,” said Henderson.
Edwards and Cowan are Republicans, but Mason is a Democrat.
Chairman Marcello Banes intervened, cautioning Henderson to temper his remarks, but Henderson refused to yield the floor, adding that the decision had to do with “people of color.”
Banes called a brief recess.
When the board reconvened, Banes called the question, and the vote was 3-2 to rescind the donation.
District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders also opposed the repeal, saying that board members had had time to review the donation request before they initially unanimously approved it on May 4. She said the approval of three commissioners was required to even get the issue on the agenda.
But Cowan and Mason said since the May 4 vote they had reviewed the issue and felt it would be prudent to have a policy in place guiding this type of appropriation so that all organizations making a request were treated consistently. Edwards, who was out of town and taking part in the meeting via telephone, did not elaborate on his reason for rescinding his vote.
Cowan, who is an attorney, said he had come to the conclusion that the May 4 vote violated the gratuities clause of the Georgia constitution.
“We thought what we were doing was right, but we didn’t do it the right way,” said Cowan.
“I feel like we just need chance to step back a minute and take another look at it,” he added. “So I’m willing to rescind my vote on the knowledge that we are going to have a policy in place that will address these (requests), and these can be dealt with on a fair and equitable basis for the whole community.”
Mason, who has said he will contribute financially to the Juneteenth celebration, said rescinding the vote was not an indicator that the board did not support the Juneteenth celebration.
“I think this board does want to assist this 501c3,” he said. “We just want to make sure we are following the proper protocol, that we’re following the proper policy that is currently in place for the 501c3s that we already give funding to. We want to make sure we are consistent across the board … I believe one of our citizens has stated they are willing to give that $1,500 so that this board can come back and look at how we are proceeding… to make sure we are following our policy and our standard operating procedure.”
Covington attorney Stephanie Lindsey has offered to donate to the Juneteenth celebration. Lindsey spoke during public comments at the May 4 meeting, cautioning the board that the vote to donate to the celebration set a precedent for other organizations to make similar requests.
Juneteenth observes the end of slavery in the U.S. and marks the day — June 19, 1865 — when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas.
Although the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order declaring that “all persons held as slaves” would be free, was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, and Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender in Appomattox, Va., marked the end of the Civil War in April of 1865, news spread slowly. When the announcement of freedom finally reached Galveston, Texas, newly liberated Blacks celebrated with prayer, dance and community feasts. Many observances today bring together family members and recognize Black freedom by reading passages from the Emancipation Proclamation and holding religious services.
