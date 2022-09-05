...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia,
northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the
following areas, in north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton,
Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast
Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Towns and White.
In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding and Troup.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving upper level system bringing a moist tropical
airmass will remain over the forecast area. Waves of showers
and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a stationary
boundary where back building and training storms are likely
to occur. Most locations within the watch area have already
received 1 to 4 inches of rainfall where an additional 1 to 3
inches of rainfall could occur through this evening. Locally
higher amounts are possible in training storms. The watch may
be expanded to include other areas that may be outside of the
existing watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Rescuers search for survivors after eight die while trying to climb Russian volcano
Rescuers are trying to reach survivors of a climbing expedition on Eurasia's highest volcano that has already claimed eight lives as of Monday, local authorities say.
The deceased were part of a group of 12 individuals, including two guides, who have been climbing Klyuchevskaya Sopka in the north eastern Kamchatka peninsula region of Russia since August 30, Russian state news agency, RIA Novosti, said.
At 4,750 meters (15,580 feet), Klyuchevskaya Sopka is one of the world's highest active volcanos.
Russia's Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief told state media a rescue group is climbing to reach the survivors, who are split between their camp at around 3,300 meters (10,826 feet) and somewhere on the volcano at an altitude of more than 4,150 meters (13,500 feet).
The rescuers hope to reach the camp by midnight and continue upwards the next morning at dawn, the ministry said. Their progress is being made more difficult by treacherous and unpredictable conditions, with strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures and snow at high altitudes.
"The outcome of the search and rescue operation depends on the weather, ash clouds on the slopes, melting glaciers, mudflows and rockfalls," the ministry said.
Previous search and rescue attempts to reach the trapped individuals were unsuccessful, as strong winds prevented a helicopter from landing on the volcano Sunday, a day after five members of the group fell to their deaths. By Monday morning, three more had died, Russian Deputy Prime Minister of Kamchatka Roman Vasilevsky told RIA Novosti.
The Minister of Emergency Situations for the region where the volcano is located has opened an information hotline for relatives of the climbing party, a spokesperson told RIA Novosti.
"Relatives can find out information about the progress of search and rescue operations, as well as, if necessary, get psychological help," the ministry's press service said.
A criminal case has been initiated to look into the cause of the deaths, RIA Novosti reported.
Stacker outlines 30 of the most consequential victories that unions fought for in the name of workers' rights. You'll learn about the milestones unions have achieved and the circumstances that made those victories worth fighting for. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.