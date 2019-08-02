COVINGTON - Citizens concerned about the emissions of cancer-causing ethylene oxide (EtO) from the BD plant on Industrial Blvd. are banding together to have their voices heard and to demand that the city and county pay for multiple monitoring sites around the area. State Representative Pam Dickerson joined the call Friday for state and local government funding of the monitoring.
The BD (Becton Dickinson) plant (formerly C.R. Bard) on Industrial Blvd. has been legally releasing ethylene oxide (EtO) into the air for decades. It has multiple uses, but at BD it is used to sterilize medical equipment. In 2016 the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) put EtO on a list of chemicals that definitely cause cancer, and in 2018 the agency the agency flagged 109 census tracts across the country, including Covington, where cancer risks were elevated because of exposure to airborne toxins such as ethylene oxide.
But neither the EPA nor the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) issued any news releases in 2018, and the danger remained unknown to most until an article was published last week by Georgia Health News and WebMD, sparking concern and outrage among Covington residents.
More than 150 concerned citizens turned out for a community meeting Thursday night at Calvary Baptist Church to talk about the issue. The meeting was led by retired professor Theodocia Wade, local attorney Michael Geoffrey, and Dr. Sherine Thomas, an oncologist who works for Georgia Cancer Specialists in Conyers.
Wade, who taught at Oxford College of Emory University and lives in Covington, criticized the EPA and EPD for not letting people know about the dangers.
“Why are we just now hearing about the problem?" asked Wade. "We are people who put our noses down and work. We don’t have a chance to look up and go online and see what the ethylene oxide levels are for our area. We didn’t know we should be doing that. We were hoping that our state and federal agencies were taking care of that for us, but clearly that is not the case.”
Geoffrey said Bard and the EPA and EPD had plenty of time in the past to let residents know about the dangers and did nothing. He said it is time for people to speak up.
“We really haven’t had our voice heard,” he said. “I really think that tonight I would love to see the results of this (meeting) be that we come up with our own group… That we can work together and say ‘We care about our air. We care about our kids. We care about our parents. We want clean air here and we’re going to hold you all accountable to do it - the industry, the government watchdogs, and if you’re not doing your jobs, we’re not going to shut up about it. We’re going to be loud about it because this is our lives and our town.’”
Geoffrey scoffed at the self-reporting done by BD that the EPA and EPD used for their studies, and called for residents to come together and demand that third party testing be done.
“We need independent testing to tell us the answers,” he said. “I want to hear from scientists who have real information, not self-reported information… We need to push the city and county to do monitoring - and not just at the top of that smokestack. I want it everywhere. I want a monitor in the schools. I want a monitor in Settlers Grove and everywhere. I want to know what is going on and where this stuff is. And I just don’t trust Bard or any other company to do it.”
Dr. Thomas said EtO can be found in more areas than just medical sterilization and that it can cause a lot of other health hazards.
“It is not just cancer. Just like with any toxin we encounter, it’s about how much, what quantity and how long,” he said. “It causes asthma, cataracts, it’s been associated with seizures, many other things.”
Thomas said currently there is no commercial test available that can be used to check for exposure to EtO, and went on to talk about the types of cancer EtO can cause.
“Hard science exists for blood-related malignancies,” he said, “non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, especially in men, leukemia, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer.”
Several residents spoke out during the meeting about cancers they and their family members have had. One woman said she had successfully battled breast cancer before she moved to Covington, but is now scared to be in Covington. A large number of residents raised their hands when asked if they had anyone in their families diagnosed with cancer.
A sign-up sheet filled with pages of names and email addresses of those attending was collected, and Geoffrey ended the meeting by stating that they will be contacting residents about forming a citizens group to have their voices heard.
“We are owed by the people who are profiting from this, and by the people that we elect to watch over it; we are owed that this is a safe place and that every chemical they use is safe,” he said. “The truth is if we don’t stand up and demand it, it is not going to happen on its own.”
Friday morning, State Rep. Pam Dickerson (D-Conyers), whose district covers part of Newton County, issued the following statement in support of government funded monitoring.
“Independent testing of ethylene oxide emissions [in the state of Georgia] is the only reasonable way to guard against the potential cancer caused by this dangerous chemical. I strongly support funding of this testing by the state of Georgia and local governments. We should all work together to understand what we are facing.”