CONYERS - Residents had their final chance Tuesday night to make comments on the proposed 2019 tax millage rate in Rockdale County. The Board of Commissioners will vote on the rate at a called meeting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Rockdale is proposing to keep the 2019 property tax millage rate at 20.19 mills, the same millage rate it has had since 2015. Due to property values increasing in the county, keeping the current rate the same will mean an actual increase in property taxes by 7.14 percent, or an increase of 1.345 mills.
Rockdale County is one of two counties in the state with a Homestead Option Sales Tax (HOST). Under the HOST, voters agreed to an additional 1 percent sales tax for most retail purchases in exchange for the county providing a homestead exemption on residential properties. This year the HOST is 70%, the same percentage as last year.
Per state law, the county held three public hearings on the issue, with the last one being held Tuesday evening. At the start of the hearing, Finance Director Roselyn Miller reminded everyone that the 2019 property taxes fund the 2019 budget, which was approved in December of last year. She listed some of the items being funded in the budget and noted that it did not include any employee raises.
Miller added that this is the first budget since 2015 that the county has not had to use its reserve fund to help balance.
In regards to the HOST, Miller stated the county would have needed to collect $19 million in sales tax to give a 100% HOST exemption, but that since only $16 million in sales tax was collected, the exemption stayed at 70%.
Nine residents spoke at the meeting. John Bowers was first and commended the county for not having to use its reserve fund, but said he supported the county adopting the rollback millage rate. If the BOC decided to keep property taxes as the same valuation as in 2018, they could adopt the rollback rate, which would reduce the millage rate to 18.845 mills.
George Kelechek stated that there are ways to cut the budget - less expensive vehicles, no gift cards or employee picnics, and keeping the budget workshop in the county - that could be used to lessen the burden on taxpayers.
Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. responded that the county has trouble attracting and keeping qualified employees and that the county tried to “take care of the people who take care of you.”
Lamar Knight said two years ago his property taxes went up significantly, and did so again this year. He asked what has happened to cause the increase in property values.
Nesbitt stated that if Knight is not happy with his assessment, he has the right to challenge the tax assessors on their assessment.
Kurt Jocoy said the tax assessments are not being treated fairly across the board and that the south end of the county where many blue collar workers live is getting hit harder than other areas.
Judith Hornback said she and her husband moved to Rockdale in 2017 and were happy with their tax bill then. She said her bill doubled in 2018 and is three times higher in its increase than the houses around her. She said she felt it was unfair that the valuation increases are not applied uniformly to all property.
Charlotte Geilert noted that many county jobs have been outsources and consultants hired at high prices. She also said that the county’s water rates are continuing to increase and fears it will have a domino effect on the county budget.
John Bickford commented that the increases in home values are also causing homeowners to have increases in their home insurance rates, putting even more burden on them. Bickford also noted that 61% of the county’s department directors and deputy directors live outside of Rockdale and, as he put it, “don’t have any skin in the game” as far has having to pay the same property taxes as residents.
Koralee Nisbett said she sold her home in Newton County because the taxes were so high and closed on a home in Rockdale on July 1 and is now facing higher taxes here. She said these are tough times and the county needs to think about what’s important.
Keith Donaldson was the final citizen to speak at the meeting. He said he lives in north Rockdale and has had to face bad roads and other issues for many years. He urged the county to make sure the money is put in the right places where it is really needed.
Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams commented at the end of the meeting that she and the other commissioners understand the concerns since they all live in Rockdale and pay taxes. But she added that Rockdale is still far behind many areas of metro Atlanta in property value increases.
The Board of Commissioners will vote on the millage rate at a called meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the Assembly Hall at 901 Main Street in Conyers.