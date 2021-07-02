COVINGTON - The impact on traffic was the main concern of residents who packed into the Covington City Council chambers on June 30 to hear about the Neely Farms and Martin’s Crossings mixed-use (residential and commercial) projects being developed.
Covington Mayor Steve Horton advised residents at the start of the meeting that the City Council has not voted on the projects, so they are still “potential only.” However, in the case of Neely Farms, which will involve single-family, multi-family, and commercial development, the areas of the majority of the single-family developments are already zoned for residential, so those areas will not need to come before the council for rezoning or special use permit votes. Horton promised the city will keep residents informed and updated on hearings.
The meeting was divided into presentations by representatives of the two developments, then council members and residents were allowed to ask questions.
Neely Farms
Local attorney Phil Johnson represented Neely Farms Family Limited Partnership at the meeting. Neely Farms is located at 9135 Martin Luther King Ave. (Covington Bypass). Ted Neely bought 216 acres in 1981, including an 11-acre quarry pond used during the 1950s to supply gravel for the construction of I-20.
Johnson noted that originally only a portion of the property was located inside city limits, but that they had the entire parcel annexed into Covington because they felt it would be easier dealing with just one government entity versus two.
A portion of the property on the west side of the bypass road was sold in 2002 and now contains a bank, two restaurants, a dental office, and the Covington Social Security Office.
That left just under 200 acres on the east side, and Johnson said they had always thought about it being a mixed-use development and sought rezoning that would fit that plan.
“Over the years, we’ve rezoned it,” Johnson said. “We rezoned a portion of it for commercial along the bypass road itself, and a portion for residential to the east of the Covington Ford dealership.”
The development plans consist of 1,162 residential units, including 330 houses located within two single-family neighborhoods to the east and south sides of the property, 227 townhomes, and a variety of retail stores and restaurants.
Johnson said the quarry will be a focal point of the development and that they plan to surround the quarry with 39 up-scale estate lots, two six-story condominiums, a brewery, dog park, boutique hotel (less than 100 rooms, more personal service for guests), a wedding venue, and three restaurants. They also hope to construct an amphitheater on the east side of the property, and have recreational areas throughout.
Johnson said the price point for the single-family homes would be around $300,000, and the condominiums would probably start at $350,000.
In response to residents’ concerns about traffic congestion on the two-lane bypass road, which is part of Ga. Highway 36 and controlled by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), Johnson said it is extremely rare for GDOT to expand a roadway before there is development.
“Growth drives infrastructure,” Johnson said.
Later in the meeting, Tres Thomas, the planning and zoning director for Covington, noted that GDOT had planned to expand the bypass road to four lanes by 2025, but that the development of Neely Farms and other projects in the area could speed up that process.
Martin’s Crossing
Sam Hay III, a Newton County resident whose family owns the 40-acre tract just off U.S. Highway 278 east of Martin Luther King Ave., presented plans for a mixed-use development that would include a 315-unit apartment complex and rejuvenated shopping at The Shoppes of Martin’s Crossing. The apartment complex would be on the site formerly occupied by “the old Walmart” adjacent to Ingle’s.
Hay said his family decided last year to get assistance in deciding how best to develop the property and worked with Haddow & Company, an Atlanta real estate consulting firm. Haddow did a study and recommended that the family partner with a high-quality multi-family developer, and then redevelop the shopping center.
“We’re thrilled to tell you that several events have come together recently that we believe will allow us to transform that entire 40-acre tract into a destination for our community, a trailhead for the Eastside trail, and, really, an eastern entrance and gateway to the community that we can all be proud of and all will enjoy,” Hay said.
“We feel that this is a great opportunity for this property and really for the community, too,” Hay continued. “We all know that our employment growth and our industrial growth have exceeded our housing growth, really, for a good many years now. And there are a good many folks who work in our community who really haven’t been able to find suitable housing.”
The Hays chose Crescent Communities, a national multi-family development company, to develop the apartments.
Kyle Brock, managing director of Crescent Communities, said there would be approximately 315 apartments, and the complex would consist of multiple three-story buildings on 19 acres of the property.
There would be options for one-bedroom rentals starting at $1,200 per month, two-bedroom rentals starting between $1,800-$1,900 per month, and a limited offering of three-bedroom rentals starting at more than $2,000 per month.
Based on their other apartment properties around the nation, Brock said they estimated there would be an average of 20-25 children in the complex, which would not place a burden on the school system. He added that since the entrance and exit is onto Highway 278, traffic should not be a problem since the highway is already multi-laned.
“The fact that this was previously a Walmart, it will be less traffic than that,” he said. “So the infrastructure is already here to accommodate much more traffic than is there today.”
The city’s Eastside Trail goes through the property, and Hay said they plan to establish a trailhead on the site, with a connector trail through the property. Trails and other outdoor amenities are a big attraction for developers, and they hope to use that to attract quality tenants for the shopping center.
Hay said his family plans on re-investing the money they made from selling the land to Crescent Communities into the redevelopment of the shopping center.
“We have had a significant amount of interest in the shopping center just in the last year or so,” Hay said. “We have several plans for the center, but unfortunately we can’t disclose any of those specifics tonight. But suffice it to say, the combination of first-class market rent apartments, a trailhead and mixed-use activity, we think are going to combine along with a revitalized shopping center to create a really nice gateway and destination for our community.”
Developers' plans and application for a special use permit will go before the city's Planning Commission in August, according to Planning and Zoning Manager Marc Beechuk. The special use permit "is due to the project being multi-family over 5 acres," Beechuk said.
